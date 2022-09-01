Esquimalt woman awoken by intruder in her bedroom

Victoria Police Department looking for surveillance footage from the area

Police are investigating after an Esquimalt woman confronted an intruder in her bedroom.

The Victoria Police Department was called to a home in the 600-block of Bryden Court shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1). A woman in the home reported being awakened by a man in her bedroom dressed in dark clothing with a flashlight.

She screamed and he fled the home.

The woman was not physically injured during the incident.

Officers, including the Integrated Canine Service, searched the area but couldn’t locate a suspect.

VicPD is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance, such as a doorbell camera, to check their footage for images resembling the suspect’s description.

The man is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants with a black baseball cap and appeared to have curly hair.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

