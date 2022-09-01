Esquimalt woman awoken by intruder in her bedroom

Police are investigating after an Esquimalt woman confronted an intruder in her bedroom.
The Victoria Police Department was called to a home in the 600-block of Bryden Court shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1). A woman in the home reported being awakened by a man in her bedroom dressed in dark clothing with a flashlight.
She screamed and he fled the home.
The woman was not physically injured during the incident.
Officers, including the Integrated Canine Service, searched the area but couldn’t locate a suspect.
VicPD is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance, such as a doorbell camera, to check their footage for images resembling the suspect’s description.
The man is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants with a black baseball cap and appeared to have curly hair.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
