Esquimalt’s Buccaneer Days cancelled due to COVID-19

The pirate-themed fair will take place in 2021

The Township of Esquimalt’s favourite pirate-themed festival is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Buccaneer Days was set to take place May 8-10, but is now on hold until there’s a lift on the ban of gatherings of 50 or more people.

According to the Buccaneer Days website, anyone who has already purchased wristbands for the fair will be able to use those wristbands at any upcoming events with West Coast Amusements (with a note that presently all events by the organization are on hold).

Vendors who have put a deposit down for the fair will get a refund.

“While not being able to proceed with the event is disappointing, the safety of the community is priority,” the site reads. “From the Buccaneer Days Committee, we wish you well in this challenging time. The Friends of Esquimalt Buccaneers looks forward to welcoming you with the greatest of ‘AHOY MATEYS’ in 2021.”

