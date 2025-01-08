Emergency support ends, effectively leaving B.C. fire victims homeless

Suspicious blaze broke out in Vernon Jan. 3, residents run out of support this week

Caution tape in front of the apartment that suffered fire damage Jan. 3.

Caution tape in front of the apartment that suffered fire damage Jan. 3.

Dozens of people forced from their apartment following a fire Friday are now left to fend for themselves.

A suspicious blaze broke out early Jan. 3 at the multi-level complex in the 3600 block of 30th Avenue.

The fire, which RCMP are investigating, started with a car parked next to the building, spread to a second vehicle and moved into the building.

Residents were forced out of their homes with little more than the shirts on their backs while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

"I got out with just my boots and no socks, my teeth are still on the counter," said one resident, whose car was also destroyed in the blaze and suspects arson. "I just wanna get back in and get my teeth."

The fire spread into three suites, while several sustained smoke and water damage.

Emergency Social Services kicked in to assist the displaced residents, some of whom are on disability, including a man in a wheelchair and several seniors.

But that support of hotel and food vouchers ran out this week, leaving residents effectively homeless.

"Now we're pretty much screwed," one resident told The Morning Star, estimating there are 30 people who lived in the building.

Residents were allowed in the building briefly on Monday to collect some personal belongings and a sign has been posted on the door that reads: No entry allowed as ordered by Vernon RCMP.

Media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski isn't sure who would have put the sign up as it is not being held by police nor is there any order prohibiting entry.

Either way, the concerned resident says it's not safe in the building due to smoke damage, as well a cockroach infestation.

"It was bad before but now it's really bad," he said of bugs. "It's infested now. I couldn't even see the floor, looked like the floor moved."

While he is working on finding a place to go, he is concerned for those who don't have any additional support.

"One lady whose got a cat is gonna be homeless," he said.

The RCMP have deemed the fire suspicious and ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

"Our investigation is continuing but we are no longer involved with anything ongoing at the scene," said Terleski

The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for further information and is trying to track down the owner of the building.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink said there were some concerns evacuating residents with mobility issues.

"This serves as a good reminder to not hesitate and evacuate buildings when there is a fire alarm," said Hofsink, who wasn't sure how long residents would be displaced for.