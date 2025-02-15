Europeans can learn from Canada’s dealings with Trump: Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs speaks at international security conference in Germany

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada’s plan to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to slap Canadian goods with across-the-board tariffs has drawn the attention of the Republican administration and fuelled a recent surge in support for the Liberal party.

Joly made the comments today during a panel discussion on trade at an international security conference in Munich, Germany, where she told European leaders they could learn from Canada’s experiences dealing with Trump.

The minister says there was a “big change” when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Trump’s initial threats by saying Canada would impose 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods and respond swiftly to any steel and aluminum import taxes if they are imposed on Canada.

Joly says the U.S. government took notice when stock markets started “tanking” and American consumers started fretting about the price of gasoline going up.

Addressing the crowd in Munich, Joly said the European Union should consider Canada a “canary in a coal mine,” adding that European countries can expect the same treatment from Trump, who has already signalled his intention to impose tariffs on the EU.

Joly suggested Canadians have responded favourably to the Liberal government’s moves, saying the result has been significant leap in public opinion polls, largely erasing the big lead the Conservatives have enjoyed for the past two years.