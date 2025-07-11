EV drivers in B.C. will no longer require a sticker to use HOV lanes

Change comes into effect Aug. 15.

Electric-vehicle (EV) drivers in B.C. will no longer be required to display an OK decal to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes as of Aug. 15.

This simplification of the program, which allows plug-in hybrids and full electric cars to use the HOV lanes, is aimed at getting rid of administrative costs and wait times for decals as EVs become more popular.

Other changes will allow out-of-province EVs to use the lanes, as well as electric heavy-duty trucks, where signage permits.

Hydrogen vehicles will no longer be permitted to use the lanes unless they meet the minimum passenger requirements.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit expects to save $70,000 annually in administrative costs by eliminating the decals.