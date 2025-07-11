 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

EV drivers in B.C. will no longer require a sticker to use HOV lanes

Change comes into effect Aug. 15.
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
33442282_web1_traffic-VIB-232505-pic_1
Electric vehicle drivers will no longer need an OK sticker to drive in HOV lanes. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Electric-vehicle (EV) drivers in B.C. will no longer be required to display an OK decal to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes as of Aug. 15.

This simplification of the program, which allows plug-in hybrids and full electric cars to use the HOV lanes, is aimed at getting rid of administrative costs and wait times for decals as EVs become more popular.

Other changes will allow out-of-province EVs to use the lanes, as well as electric heavy-duty trucks, where signage permits.

Hydrogen vehicles will no longer be permitted to use the lanes unless they meet the minimum passenger requirements.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit expects to save $70,000 annually in administrative costs by eliminating the decals.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Tugboat sinks in Vancouver Island harbour releasing 'atrocious' smell of gasoline
Tugboat sinks in Vancouver Island harbour releasing 'atrocious' smell of gasoline
Vaccine the best measles prevention, not vitamins or 'parties': B.C. health official
Vaccine the best measles prevention, not vitamins or 'parties': B.C. health official
Terry Fox's brother conquers 7,000-km, cross-Canada bike ride with team
Terry Fox's brother conquers 7,000-km, cross-Canada bike ride with team