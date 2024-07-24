Evacuation alert ends for Echo Lake area in the North Okanagan

The evacuation alert has been lifted one day after the Bonneau Creek wildfire was declared out by BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of North Okanagan has lifted an evacuation alert for properties near Echo Lake, where a wildfire ignited on July 19.

The BC Wildfire Service declared the Bonneau Creek fire to be out at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It had reached an estimated size of 2.3 hectares.

Properties no longer on evacuation alert include:

• 11 Eight Mile Road

• West end of Echo Lake going east and south, including DVM Bible Camp and properties 1812, 1815, 1824, 1848, 1855, 1864, 1871, 1876, 2126, 2230, 2234, 2241, 2242, 2244, 2245, 2246, 2376, 2432, 2450, 2478, 2485, 2510, 2514, 2530 Creighton Valley Rd.

Residents are reminded that while the alert has been removed, B.C. as a whole is still contending with the threat of wildfires. The RDNO encourages people to stay connected with up-to-date information and be aware of current weather conditions. Residents are also encouraged to visit rdno.ca/activeemergencies and the RDNO's Facebook page to keep abreast of the latest information.