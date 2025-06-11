Evacuation alert expanded for Squamish wildfire

The fire is an estimated eight hectares as of Tuesday afternoon

The District of Squamish has expanded an evacuation alert for a wildfire burning just off the Sea to Sky Highway.

In an update on the district's website, it says the evacuation alert is now expanded from Depot Road, east of Highway 99, to Tantalus Road, north of Dowad Drive, and the Skyridge subdivision along Dowad Drive. Meanwhile, the southern boundary is the Thunderbird Creek waterway.

Locally known as the Dryden Creek wildfire, it was first discovered on Monday afternoon (June 9). It's an estimated eight hectares and burning out of control. BC Wildfire Service says "out of control" is described as a wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter or control line.

BC Wildfire says the suspected cause is humans.

The town said a coordinated and aggressive effort continued Tuesday to attack the fire with air and ground crews. Squamish Fire Rescue is working with BC Wildfire Service, Squamish RCMP, Squamish Nation and other agencies.

Three dedicated helicopters were expected to continue attacking the fire.

"Given the terrain, these are the most effective tools to tackle the fire," the update says."

The district also implemented a municipal campfire ban, effective Tuesday at 3 p.m.