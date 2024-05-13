Evacuation alert issued for Traux Creek wildfire near Lillooet

The blaze is located north west of Lillooet

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Truax Creek Wildfire burning near Lillooet is now an estimated 150 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert was issued by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) for the south side of Carpenter Lake.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

•Pre-register for Emergency Support Services online at: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

•Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside of the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

•Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g., insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependants and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

•Prepare to move people who may need additional time to evacuate, children and/or neighbours who would require assistance.

•If transportation assistance is needed, call the SLRD Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 604-698-6442.

•Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

•Arrange transportation and accommodations for all your household members, if possible, and fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

•Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

________

The Truax Creek wildfire located near Carpenter Lake, in the north west boundary of the Kamloops fire region continues to burn out of control on May 13.

After being discovered on May 12, the fire has now grown to an estimated size of 50 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says that the blaze was started by humans or human activity.

Crews are currently onsite and are reporting rank 3-4 fire behaviour, meaning moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with some torching.

For more information visit wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca.

#BCWildfire Service is currently responding to the Truax Creek wildfire (K70302) located ~12 km NE of Gold Bridge. This wildfire is now estimated at 50 hectares in size. pic.twitter.com/kyISQF0xH5 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 13, 2024

READ MORE: BREAKING: 2 wildfires spark between Merritt and Kamloops

READ MORE: UPDATE: Structure fire in north Kelowna extinguished