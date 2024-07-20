Evacuation alert issued as North Okanagan wildfire grows

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the alert Friday night based on recommendation of BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Emergency Operations Centre has issued an evacuation alert due to the Echo Lake wildfire that was discovered Friday afternoon.

The RDNO said the alert was recommended by BC Wildfire Service, which currently estimates the wildfire to be 1.7 hectares in size, burning south of Cherryville in the Creighton Valley.

The evacuation alert is in place for the following areas:

• 11 Eight Mile Road

• West end of Echo Lake going east and south, including DVM Bible Camp and properties 1812, 1815, 1824, 1848, 1855, 1864, 1871, 1876, 2126, 2230, 2234, 2241, 2242, 2244, 2245, 2246, 2376, 2432, 2450, 2478, 2485, 2510, 2514, 2530 Creighton Valley Road.

The RDNO issued a map as a general guideline for the area under evacuation alert.

Residents in the evacuation alert area should:

• Locate family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

• Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

The purpose of the evacuation alert is to prepare residents to evacuate should it be found necessary. Residents may receive an evacuatio norder on limited notice due to hanging conditions, the RDNO noted.

The RDNO says further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. Residents can visit rdno.ca or the RDNO Facebook page for more information.