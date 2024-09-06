Evacuation alert reissued in B.C. Interior; smoke shrouds Omineca region

RDBN reissued an evacuation alert for the Sabina Lake wildfire, near Burns Lake on Sept. 5.

Smoke for the wildfires visible near Burns Lake. Residents have reported ash drifting down like snowflakes in the area.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) reissued an evacuation alert for the Sabina Lake wildfire, near Burns Lake on the evening of Sept. 5.

The evacuation alert extends for all properties, and dwellings located south of the Cheslatta River, between Skins Lake and Cheslatta Lake, north of Ootsa Lake and west of the Marilla Main FSR.

The RDBN had previously issued an alert for the same wildfire on Aug. 30, and rescinded it on Sept. 3.

The latest alert was reissued yesterday after BC Wildfire Service noted an increased fire behaviour on a cluster of fires within the Ootsa Lake Complex south of Burns Lake.

"The Sabina Lake wildfire located south of Ootsa Lake and approximately 80 kilometres south of Burns Lake is displaying organized crown fire behaviour and has breached containment lines on the east flank burning aggressively to the northeast, towards Ootsa Lake," BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said in a Sept. 5 update.

The Sabina Lake wildfire discovered on July 19 remains out of control and has scorched through 41,170.6 Hectares as of Sept. 5.

Meanwhile another 'out of control' wildfire, located in the Narrows between Ootsa and Whitesail, northwest of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park is burning aggressively to the northeast upslope on the west and north sides of Mount Wells, BCWS said. This fire discovered on Aug. 10 had scorched 2,782 Hectares as of Sept. 5

A column of smoke is visible to the surrounding areas and smoke can be expected to flow east into the Omineca and Peace regions, BCWS added. Residents of Burns Lake and Vanderhoof have reported ash drifting down like snowflakes in the area.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements to parts of the B.C. Interior including 100 Mile House due to likely impact from wildfire smoke for the next 48 hours.