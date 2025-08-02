Evacuation order, alert expanded as Cameron Lake fire grows

Little Qualicum River Village residents told to leave immediately; reception centre set up at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre

Evacuation order from the Regional District of Nanaimo has been expanded due to the Wesley Ridge fire at Cameron Lake. Aug. 1, 2025. (SCREENSHOT)

The Regional DIstrict of Nanaimo (RDN) has expanded its evacuation order to include additional properties in the Little Qualicum River Village due to the wildfire at Cameron Lake. The fire on Wesley Ridge, on the backside of the lake, is still listed as out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service at 125 hectares.

Affected addresses under the order can be found online at rdn.bc.ca/current-alerts and is also on the B.C. Wildfire Map under fire number V71145 (Wesley Ridge). An evacuation order means people in this area are at risk and should leave the area immediately. Residents can go to the reception centre set up at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones Street.

The RDN has also updated its evacuation alert as of Friday at 10:45 p.m. to include Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park, Little Qualicum Falls campground and day use area. An alert is described by BCWS as a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give people time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Residents and visitors affected by the orders and alerts can call the RDN's Emergency Operations Call Centre at 250-390-6538 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. or visit the RDN website for updates. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts through Voyent Alert (rds.bc.ca/emergency-program).

Residents and visitors at Spider Lake, on the other side of the ridge, are being asked to stay close to shore as the lake is being used a as a source for ongoing air support.

People travelling on Highway 4 along Cameron Lake are being cautioned not to stop along the way. All beaches and pullouts along the lake are closed. While the highway has not closed, drivers are asked to regularly check DriveBC.ca for up-to-date road conditions.

The Wesley Ridge fire was discovered in the early morning of July 31, 2025. More than 60 firefighting personnel have responded to the fire in addition to several aircraft, heavy equipment on the ground and firefighters trained in structure protection.

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department from the Alberni Valley on Friday sent two trucks and personnel to respond to the Cameron Lake fire. Dashwood Fire Rescue completed a structure "triage" of most of Little Qualicum River Village and met with residents prior to the evacuation order. Dashwood crews also set up two remote water fill sites for water tenders.

To view a map of current wildfires and wildfire status, go to BC Wildfires Map at https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map.