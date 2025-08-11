Evacuation order lifted for more properties near Vancouver Island wildfire

RDN: Little Qualicum River Village on a boil water notice

The Regional District of Nanaimo has lifted the evacuation order for 257 properties in Little Qualicum River Village below 1726 Warn Way, effective Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.

These properties are now on evacuation alert, according to a news release by the RDN. The remaining 37 properties in Little Qualicum River Village above 1726 Warn Way remain on evacuation order.

The 353 properties already on alert below 1726 Warn Way and near the Spider Lake area remain on evacuation alert.

"Please know our priority is getting residents home as soon as possible," the RDN stated in the release. "We are in constant communication with BC Wildfire Service and other partners to assess when properties can be taken off evacuation order."

Updates to the evacuation order and alert areas are made based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service about wildfire activity. In addition, hazards caused by the fire, lack of utility services and firefighting equipment that are still present in the area are also considered before updates are made.

"We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of residents in the area who remain affected by the evacuation order. We ask that the public continue avoiding the areas under the evacuation alert as there continues to be active wildfire operations in the area," the release continued.

Little Qualicum River Village is on a boil water notice. Returning evacuees are asked to limit water use to essential needs only (drinking, cooking, short showers, etc.) until advised otherwise.

For detailed water use information and direction, residents should use the Strata Press Portal to reach council.

Re-entry information and links to resources are available at rdn.bc.ca/wesleyridgewildfire.

View the order, alert, Q&As and more at rdn.bc.ca/current-alerts or contact the RDN Emergency Operations Centre at 250-390-6538 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with any questions.

Many residents will be returning home. Traffic control is in place, but traffic congestion is likely. Limit unnecessary vehicle travel in and out of the village.

Returning home after a wildfire can be overwhelming.

The area may look different and wildfire operations are still taking place.

A Resilience Centre at the Lighthouse Community Centre, 240 Lions Way, Qualicum Beach, will be open between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 12 to Friday, Aug. 15 (with a possibility of extension if needed), to support residents and evacuees affected by the Wesley Ridge Wildfire.

Resources available will include clean up, health/mental health navigation support and FireSmart education. Additional community supports will be brought in as available.

The Reception Centre location at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre is moving to the same location as the Resilience Centre at Lighthouse Community Centre, 240 Lions Way, Qualicum Beach with the same hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Emergency Support Services have been extended for people remaining under evacuation order until Friday, August 15

Support is also available from the BC Mental Health Support Line at 310-6789.

Evacuees can reach out BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376 to determine if there was a loss of power at their home.