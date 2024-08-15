Evacuation order partially rescinded in B.C.'s Chilcotin River slide

The area under evacuation area along the Chilcotin River has been updated by the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

Debris from the Chilcotin River entering the Fraser River at the confluence.

Residents have been cleared to return to an area evacuated in the wake of a landslide that blocked a river in British Columbia's central Interior for days

An evacuation order for the Chilcotin confluence south area has been rescinded by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Emergency Operations Centre.

An evacuation order remains in place for a smaller area, the CRD is referring to Chilcotin River Landslide area 3 and Chilcotin River Landslide area order on their map.

Information about re-entering the area following an evacuation can be found in the CRD's Guide to Re-Entry After an Evacuation.

The CRD issued an evacuation order on July 31 for 34 parcels of land along the Chilcotin River due to a landslide and declared a state of local emergency.

The evaluation order covered a stretch of the river about 30 kilometres long and spanning nearly 73 square kilometres.

An interactive map of the area can be found via the CRD website. The CRD's article on the order can also be found on their website.

Landslide and river assessment is continuous and ongoing in the area. The CRD advises people returning to the area to avoid interfering with any monitoring activity and to stay aware of the potential for additional slides or flooding.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit Cariboo Regional District's website, Emergency Operations Centre Facebook page, Twitter / X feed, or call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

B.C.'s minister of emergency management and climate readiness said in a press conference on Tuesday that they are still concerned about the impacts following the Chilcotin River landslide.

Bowinn Ma says the province is monitoring the salmon stocks as they come into the system, and they are also accessing the Chilcotin and Fraser River banks to ensure that any additional slumping doesn't create new challenges to fish passage.

—with a file from Canadian Press