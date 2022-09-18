The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

Evacuation order rescinded for Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C.

About 1,000 residents who were ordered to leave Sept. 10 can now return home

An evacuation order for B.C.’s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze remains out of control.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire in the Prince George Fire Centre is now estimated at more than 302 kilometers.

The fire in the northeast corner of the province led to an evacuation order for about 1,000 residents on Sept. 10, but the District of Hudson’s Hope says that has been lifted.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze about 50 kilometers west of Hudson’s Hope was caused by lightning on Aug. 30.

It is one of the two remaining blazes classified as wildfires of note on the service’s website.

But it is reporting the Bearhole Lake fire, which is also located in the Prince George region, will be downgraded Sunday as cooler temperatures and rain continue to dampen the fire’s activity.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. First Nation says support lacking as wildfire raged near Hope

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke animal rescue group on the move

Just Posted

From left: Adena Waffle, Angie Chan, Helen Van Alstine, Pat Montgomery, Winnie Lee, Don Ross, Amber Reis. The group all played roles in creating and raffling off a quilt which raised more than $18,000 for a pilot program which will help Ukrainian newcomers find housing in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Tapestry Victoria Harbour)
Victoria quilters raise $18k for Ukrainian newcomers

NEW CUTLINE Sooke Animal Food & Rescue Society is moving to a farm near port Renfrew, but will continue to assist abandoned cats in Sooke. (Contributed - SAFARS)
Sooke animal rescue group on the move

Jim Steen waves to the cheering crowd during the final race night at the Westshore Motorsports Park Saturday, Sept. 17, as the track shuts down permanently. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Checkered flag waves for the last time at Westshore Motorsports Park

A life preserver sits on the bridge of the Royal Canadian Navy’s ORCA class patrol vessel, Caribou. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Canada’s Pacific fleet on display at Victoria’s Inner Harbour