HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria emergency crews are responding to a hazardous materials call at the BC Cancer building on the Saanich side of the Royal Jubilee Hospital site.

An Island Health spokesperson said the hospital and patient services are unaffected and remain open.

Police have cordoned off the front of the BC Cancer building and the Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is on site setting up decontamination equipment.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Burst pipe at Victoria General Hospital burns two, damages building

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsRoyal Jubilee Hospital

Previous story
B.C. family reacts to manslaughter charge against Mounties linked to man’s death
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway crash cleared in Saanich after bringing southbound traffic to a halt

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

The West Shore RCMP made two arrests and seized replica guns, drugs, and money as part of a drug trafficking investigation launched in December 2022. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Two arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Langford and Victoria drug operation

Emergency crews blocking the Trans-Canada Highway at Tillicum Road due to a crash on Thursday, Feb. 2. (DriveBC traffic camera)
Trans-Canada Highway crash cleared in Saanich after bringing southbound traffic to a halt

A new stairway down to the beach at PKOLS is now complete after the old deteriorating set was removed over public safety concerns. (Courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Safer stairs now leading visitors down to the beach at PKOLS in Saanich