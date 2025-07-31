UPDATE: Peachland blaze same size, warm temperatures could increase fire behaviour

400 properties are on evacuation order while another 225 remain on evacuation alert

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The Drought Hill wildfire remains an estimated 27 hectares and is displaying Rank 2 behaviour on Thursday morning, however, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) states fire behaviour is expected to increase as temperatures increase throughout the day.

On Thursday, BCWS has 35 firefighters are responding to the scene, alongside the Peachland Fire Department. Aircrafts will be helping battle the blaze again on Thursday, using Okanagan Lake as a water source.

"Please stay clear of personnel responding on the ground and by air to avoid interfering with the wildfire response," stated BCWS. "Aircraft will use Okanagan Lake as a water source."

At this time, the fire remains out of control.

All evacuations orders and alerts remain in effect.

Original

While fire crews continued to battle throughout the night and into the morning, smoky conditions still fill the sky as a result of the Drought Hill wildfire in Peachland on Thursday, July 31.

The blaze was discovered around 2 p.m. on July 30 after a vehicle fire spread into the brush. Due to dry conditions and the heat, the fire quickly spread, resulting in an evacuation order for around 400 properties and an evacuation alert for an additional 225.

Those affected were told to go to the emergency coordination centre at Royal LePage Place at 2760 Cameron Avenue in West Kelowna. The other emergency coordination centre at the Peachland Community Centre has been shutdown. As of Thursday morning, both the order and alert remain in place and can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has not updated the situation as of 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning. It is still listed as an approximate 27 hectares in size and out of control. An initial attack crew, a structure protection crew, and members of the Peachland Fire Department continued to battle the blaze late into the night and into the morning.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, BCWS information officer Taylor Colman confirmed to Black Press Media the wildfire's behaviour had decreased to Rank 1 to 2, meaning fire activity slowed down.

As the blaze raged on Wednesday afternoon, it forced the closure of Highway 97 in Peachland and Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector). As of Thursday morning, DriveBC has stated Highway 97 from Buchanan Road and Drought Road will be single-lane alternating traffic throughout the morning, with the next update coming at 12 p.m. Traffic crews are on scene assisting vehicles.

Highway 97C reopened around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, a heat warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect for the Central Okanagan, up to Vernon, and down to the South Okanagan to the Canada-United States border. The government agency states temperatures could reach anywhere from 35-38 degrees on July 31.

There is a risk of thunderstorms today and 40 per cent chance of showers.