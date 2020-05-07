Evening access to Prospect Lake limited by new gate at Echo Drive boat launch

Access gate to be locked 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A lockable access gate has been installed at the Echo Drive boat launch to limit after hours access to Prospect Lake. (District of Saanich)

Saanich boaters no longer have unfettered access to a boat launch at Prospect Lake.

On May 1, municipal staff installed a lockable gate at the trailer boat launch on Echo Drive to limit public access to the lake. The gate will be locked from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

The notion of limiting public access to the Echo Drive boat launch with a gate was brought to council by Mayor Fred Haynes in November 2019 and in early February, councillors voted in favour of having a lockable gate installed to ensure the use of Prospect Lake is safe and respectful to those living nearby.

Haynes, who lives near Prospect Lake himself, brought the motion to council after hearing residents’ longstanding concerns about motorboats being used on the lake after dark and creating disturbances for neighbours and animals who call the area home. In February, he explained that the new gate would limit the excess noise in the evening and control after-hours access to the lake.

According to the District, along with the gate, new signage indicates the hours of access along with proper etiquette.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Saanich Parks and Recreation by email at parks@saanich.ca or by phone at 250-475-5522.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BoatingDistrict of Saanich