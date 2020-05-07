A lockable access gate has been installed at the Echo Drive boat launch to limit after hours access to Prospect Lake. (District of Saanich)

Evening access to Prospect Lake limited by new gate at Echo Drive boat launch

Access gate to be locked 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Saanich boaters no longer have unfettered access to a boat launch at Prospect Lake.

On May 1, municipal staff installed a lockable gate at the trailer boat launch on Echo Drive to limit public access to the lake. The gate will be locked from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

The notion of limiting public access to the Echo Drive boat launch with a gate was brought to council by Mayor Fred Haynes in November 2019 and in early February, councillors voted in favour of having a lockable gate installed to ensure the use of Prospect Lake is safe and respectful to those living nearby.

Haynes, who lives near Prospect Lake himself, brought the motion to council after hearing residents’ longstanding concerns about motorboats being used on the lake after dark and creating disturbances for neighbours and animals who call the area home. In February, he explained that the new gate would limit the excess noise in the evening and control after-hours access to the lake.

According to the District, along with the gate, new signage indicates the hours of access along with proper etiquette.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Saanich Parks and Recreation by email at parks@saanich.ca or by phone at 250-475-5522.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BoatingDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP arrests theft from vehicle suspect
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week

Most importantly, says deputy chief Chris Royel, have a smoke detector

Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Woman sends deposits for non-existent English retriever puppy

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April

Blame dropped on COVID-19 pandemic with insiders disagreeing over pace of recovery

Victoria police seize colourful drugs, cash, guns, stolen items from Quadra residence

Search is on for Victoria man and woman in relation to the crimes

West Shore RCMP arrests theft from vehicle suspect

Theft from vehicles one of most-reported crimes on West Shore

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

POLL: Have you taken up a new hobby or project during the COVID-19 outbreak?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes to… Continue reading

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

Remainder of 2020 season cancelled at popular Island theatre

Chemainus Theatre Festival succumbs to COVID-19 restrictions on large crowds likely to linger longer

Cowichan horse rescue needs help after tough beginning to 2020

Humanity for Horses Rescue Foundation has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $33,000

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

Most Read