Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

Victoria firefighters were called to the scene of a small fire at a James Bay church Friday night.

Media reports indicate that three people were taken to hospital having suffered burns, but no indication was given as to the extent of their injuries. Paramedics were on scene as well, treating those injured and transporting them to hospital.

The Church of Truth at 111 Superior St. was being rented out for a private event and a fire was said to have started somewhere inside. An extinguisher was used to put out the fire before firefighting crews arrived.

