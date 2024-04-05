Every neighbourhood has a story: We tell yours

What were the most memorable stories from your community last year, the ones that resonated long after the final paragraph? Maybe it was the profile of the teacher who’s inspired generations, or the hospice volunteer who supports those nearing the end of life. Perhaps it was the in-depth series uniting neighbours in the development of a new park or the initiative to promote local road safety after tragedy left an indelible mark on the community.

No matter which stories have inspired, informed or prompted you to action, it’s likely a Black Press Media journalist was there to share it.

On the ground in newsrooms around the province, we’re here to dig deeper into stories that matter, celebrate local heroes and uphold truth in journalism, from the Smithers Interior News in northern B.C. to the Pipestone Flyer in Central Alberta to the 133-year-old Chilliwack Progress in the Fraser Valley – one of British Columbia’s oldest newspapers.

Today, in more than 70 communities in Western Canada, Black Press Media is your window to what’s happening in your neighbourhood, your city, your province and beyond, with stories told by experienced, accountable journalists who uphold standards of truth, transparency and fairness.

In fact, as a trusted, local source of news, Black Press Media has more journalists on the ground than any other news agency in Western Canada. We’re your go-to source for breaking news, local events, new businesses, new hospital plans and matters crossing the desk of mayor and council – this is news, close to home.

Beyond the headlines, your community newspaper is also hard at work supporting the initiatives that mean the most to you, sharing details about coming fundraisers, sponsoring events that bring people together, and volunteering time and talent to make good things happen and effect positive change.

And Black Press Media goes beyond simply covering events. On Vancouver Island, the Sooke News Mirror is actively involved in the Sooke Gathering Place, a vital initiative to support local seniors, and in Central Alberta, the Sylvan Lake News bolstered local connections and economic vitality with its Home Town Trade Show.

Because beyond the importance of telling stories that matter, Black Press Media is committed to the small business and non-profit organizations who help our communities grow and thrive. They’re the backbone of our communities, from the jobs they create to the services they provide – why you’ll find us as integral members of your Chambers of Commerce, Business Improvement Areas and Rotary clubs.

And when local or world events make doing business difficult, we’re there to help chart a path forward, recognizing that these local services – alongside our local volunteers, artists, athletes and yes, our local media – are what make our communities just that: a community.