Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Voters are always told to head to the polls because “every vote counts” and the 2018 municipal elections proved it.

In B.C., at least 10 cities saw a mayoral winner pull ahead by less than 100 votes.

Many of those wins came with incumbents being knocked out by an upstart candidate.

The most neck-and-neck race goes to Peachland, where Harry Gough beat out incumbent Cindy Fortin by just one vote with 804 votes to Fortin’s 803.

Both North Cowichan and Port Edward saw their mayors elected by only 10 votes.

In North Cowichan, Al Siebring knocked out incumbent Jon Lefebure with 3,017 votes to Lefebure’s 3,007.

Port Edward saw Knut Bjorndal get 113 votes, 10 ahead of incumbent Dave MacDonald.

The Village of Chase saw Rod Crowe pull out 11 votes ahead of David Lepsoe, while in Midway, Martin Fromme got 15 more votes than incumbent Doug McMynn.

In Valemount, Owen Torgerson beat out Sandy Salt with 145 votes to her 126.

Over in Chetwynd, newcomer Allen Courtoreille won over Alec Brownlee by 24 votes, while over on Vancouver Island, Michelle Staples beat out Martin Barker by 26 votes to take the reigns in Duncan.

In Belcarra, Neil Belenkie pulled ahead of Cameron James Ross by just 29 votes and over in the Kootenays, Creston’s incumbent Ron Toyota beat William Hutchinson by 70 votes.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Just Posted

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Challengers topple incumbents in several South Island races

2018 civic election ushers in new faces across the CRD

Victoria and Saanich voters elect to move ahead with amalgamation talks

Victoria and Saanich voters have chosen to move ahead with exploring amalgamation… Continue reading

Prank pizzas delivered to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ campaign celebration

The fake orders happened throughout Helps’ campaign

VIDEO: Tent city moves to Woodwynn Farm, arrests made

The group is asking the government to provide housing for 60 tent city members

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

The Saudi government claimed Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘fistfight’

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

Most Read