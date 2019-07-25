Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant yesterday on several child sexual assault and pornography charges. (RCMP supplied photo)

A former Summerland lifeguard, who is known as Eddie Spaghetti, has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, made an appearance at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

The charges are related to incidents from 2008 to 2014.

READ ALSO: Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

Casavant was a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s. His employment with the municipality came to an end shortly after the police investigation began in November 2018.

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Dorothy Tsui of the Crown Counsel Office in Abbotsford, said the four charges are representative of the 10 charges Casavant was facing.

In addition, lawyers jointly asked the judge for a pre-sentencing report with a psychological component.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 21 and a sentencing date will follow — expected to be in the fall.

Charges against him were laid in May.

