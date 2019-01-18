Ex-Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey Six’ murders gets conditional sentence

A lead RCMP investigator in the Surrey Six massacre has been handed a conditional sentence to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

Derek Brassington was sentenced to two years less a day and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday, eliminating the need for a 10-week trial.

RELATED: ‘Surrey Six’ murder investigators accused of sex with potential witnesses

The indictment says Brassington breached the standard demanded of him in managing a witness and obstructed justice by compromising the integrity and safety of a witness.

The former RCMP sergeant played a key investigative role in the 2007 slaying of six people, including two innocent bystanders, in a Surrey highrise.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman imposed 14 conditions including house arrest from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. except for parenting, employment and medical reasons.

RELATED: Surrey Six investigators’ trial postponed another year

Silverman accepted joint sentencing submissions from special prosecutor Chris Considine and defence lawyer Ian Donaldson but a sweeping ban prevents the publication of any details.

Brassington was charged in 2011 and resigned from the force 2013.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.