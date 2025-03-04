Ex-NHL player pays tickets, supports North Okanagan youth and families

Aaron Volpatti recently made a $775 donation to a worthy cause. He also paid back $650 in previously unpaid parking tickets to the City of Vernon

A former NHL player who was sued by the City of Vernon over $650 in unpaid parking tickets is putting a positive spin on the situation by matching the amount of the now-paid tickets in a donation to a worthy cause.

In a post on his Instagram account, Aaron Volpatti, who formerly played for the Vancouver Canucks, said "no one's going to court" as the tickets have already been paid.

He explained the parking tickets were a low priority in a year where his dad passed away, his family moved and he introduced new babies into the world.

Volpatti said he forgot to pay the tickets after a tumultuous year, and thinks there should be a better system for recouping the value of unpaid parking tickets rather than using the costly court system that he believes is a "waste of resources." He suggested using a demerit system or refusing to provide insurance if parking tickets go unpaid.

"We need to figure out a better system here," he said.

Putting the matter behind him and turning it into something positive, Volpatti matched the amount of the tickets in a donation to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

"We wanted to extend a huge thank you to a longtime supporter of NOYFSS, Aaron Volpatti. Aaron and his family have been tremendous contributors to this community for many years now! We can’t say thank you enough for their generosity and kindness!" NOYFFS said on social media. "Thank you Aaron for dropping off this amazing donation today in support of children, youth and families in the North Okanagan."

HUTO Lifestyle chipped in for the donation, and so Volpatti was able to present a cheque to NOYFFS for $775 on Friday, Feb. 28.

According to court documents, the city had taken Volpatti to small claims court over 13 unpaid parking tickets incurred between November 2023 and December 2024, totalling $650 when including the late penalties.

An acknowledgement of payment was filed with the courts Feb. 27.

According to City of Vernon communications manager Jessica Hewitt, all unpaid parking tickets are considered a debt to the city and if a debt remains unpaid, the city uses the small claims court as a legal remedy referred to as a payment hearing.

"Payment hearings are a part of the city’s progressive enforcement model, which includes education, warnings, penalties, and, when necessary, court action. This approach holds individuals accountable for their actions in order to ensure compliance with bylaw regulations in the future," Hewitt said.

Hewitt said this court process can be used for any amount of debt owed to the city.