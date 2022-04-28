Executive director moving on from Sidney Museum and Archives

Alyssa Gerwing, who became executive director of the Sidney Museum and Archives in September 2020, will leave her position effective May 14 to pursue new career opportunities. (Amanda Cribdon Photography/submitted).

The executive director of the Sidney Museum and Archives is leaving her position in mid-May.

Coun. Scott Garnett, council’s liaison to the Sidney Museum and Archives, said Alyssa Gerwing will be resigning from her position effective May 14.

“Positions like these are often stepping stones for greater career opportunities, and in this case, the museum is the victim of its own success,” Garnett said.

Gerwing became executive director in September 2020, replacing Peter Garnham, who had served in that role for more than 20 years and was at the museum some 25 years overall. Gerwing moved to Sidney in 2017 from Prince George and served as associate director for three years.

“For its size, (Sidney Museum and Archives) is an incredibly well-run institution in Canada and we are very blessed to have the people that we had running it,” Garnett said.

He also used the occasion to thank Gerwing.

“Her leadership and grant writing ability were critical for the success of the museum during the pandemic. I truly believe she was the right person for the right time in this role … I wish her great success in her future career endeavor.”

Gerwing is the latest and most high-profile staffer to leave the museum. Both the education and outreach coordinator, as well as the assistant director and archivist had tendered their resignations earlier and are no longer with the museum, according to Garnett.

The education and outreach coordinator position has been filled with the new person starting May 1, which is also the closing date for the position of assistant director and archivist.

“Hopefully, they will have somebody soon,” said Garnett. “I just want the community to know that these resignations, although challenging given the closeness with which they occurred, is actually a good reflection of the Sidney Museum.”

