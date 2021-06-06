Executive director of Sidney aquarium recognized by Science World BC

Science World BC has named Pauline Finn, executive director of Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, a patron. The honour recognizes volunteers or former employees have contributed in a significant way to the development of the society. (Photo courtesy Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

Science World BC has recognized Pauline Finn, executive director of Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, for her contributions to the facility by naming her a patron.

Awarded by the Science World Society, the honour recognizes volunteers or former employees who have helped in a significant way to the organization’s development.

Finn was with Science World BC for 14 years before coming to Sidney in 2018.

“Science World is delighted to include Pauline Finn among our esteemed list of patrons,” said chair Launi Skinner. “Pauline was loved and supported by Science World staff, volunteers, donors and partners alike and this honour reflects the lasting impression she has had on the organization.”

Janine Morris, chair of the New Marine Centre Society which operates the Shaw Centre, said the society is pleased with Finn’s recognition.

“She clearly made a mark there with a passion, skills and talents that our members and board appreciate every day as she leads our centre’s team. It is a richly deserved honour,” Morris said.

Finn joins a select list of individuals whom Science World has recognized through the annual “Friends and Patrons” awards, a list that includes provincial public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

