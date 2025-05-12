Expanded lens pulls extent of B.C. city's homelessness issue into sharper focus

New Chilliwack homelessness study used wider scope to find 715 unhoused people, well above prior count

A new homelessness count in Chilliwack shows there are at least 715 unhoused people living here, up from a previously known 413.

The data was collected over 24 hours in October 2024, alongside a survey that was completed the following day by 367 individuals. The count and the survey took months of planning among various partners, and counted people in homeless camps, shelters, transition housing, as well as those in hospital, in police custody, in treatment, couch surfing and those sleeping rough.

As part of the count, there was also "magnet" event that offered a full suite of services including haircuts and nail care for participants. Those who came to the event were also connected to resources if they so chose.

The resulting report was released last week by the City of Chilliwack. It highlights some key information that was gathered that is intended to help provide better services to those who need it most.

One of the highlighted findings of the survey was that the majority of Chilliwack's homeless population continues to suffer from "chronic homelessness," meaning they've been without secure housing for over one year. That number continues to hover around 70 per cent (255 of the 367 surveyed), similar to when the last count was done in March 2023, when 413 unhoused people were counted.

The 38-page Point-In-Time (PiT) Homeless Count and Survey Report explains that it's important to note the parameters for the count have changed since 2023.

"Historically, the data on homelessness was derived from voluntary participation in the survey, which often underrepresented the true extent of the issue," the report underlined.

Another difference is that the previous count did not include those living in homeless camps on the south end of Chilliwack, in areas of the Fraser Valley Regional District. But, since the people living in camps and other precarious situations in that region use Chilliwack's services, the area is now included.

"Their inclusion provides a more accurate reflection of the population and helps ensure that service planning accounts for the full scope of need in the area," the report states.

While the new number is believed to now be more accurate than in prior counts, the report also states that there are likely even more homeless that weren't counted.

The survey also asked participants where they lived previously, and how long they've lived in Chilliwack.

The data shows a "slight increase" in newer arrivals to Chilliwack. Individuals who have lived in the community for less than six months rose slightly between 2023 and 2024 (from 28 to 32, though staying at 9 per cent), and those living six-11 months increasing from 7 per cent to 8 per cent.

"This suggests that a growing number of individuals experiencing homelessness may be newly arriving in the area," the report states. "The proportion of those who have always lived in Chilliwack also saw a slight increase, indicating that homelessness is affecting both long-standing residents and newcomers alike."

Participants were also asked where their income came from, whether they had been foster care or group care, if they or their parents/grandparents are survivors of residential schools, racial identity, their gender and sexual orientation, and health challenges.

Of the 367 surveyed, 309 reported having a substance abuse issue, 255 have a mental health issue, 197 have a physical disability, 181 have a medical condition, 134 have an acquired brain injury and 153 have a learning disability.

"Notably, acquired brain injuries (37 per cent) and learning disabilities (42 per cent) continue to be significant but often overlooked

factors affecting homelessness," the report states.

Income Assistance and Disability Allowance account for the majority of income sources, and reliance on bottle collection (5 per cent) and panhandling (zero) has declined.

The number of people with past experiences being in government care has risen from 22 per cent to 33 per cent. The number of homeless youth counted by the Chilliwack School District is 61, and the number of people with connections to residential schools is 128 (35 per cent).

Indigenous people are over-represented compared to the rate of Indigenous people in the population of Chilliwack.

The study also looks at barriers to housing, with the end goal of housing those who want to be housed. The biggest barrier is low income/inadequate income assistance, and the next highest barrier is substance use. Poor housing conditions was also listed by 58 of the survey respondants, along with eviction (46 people) and mental health (35).

Five families with children were counted, 37 couples, and 34 people with "other" family members. Ten people were counted with pets.

There have been similar studies every three years, dating back to 2004. This report seems early because it is part of a collaborative effort across the country to get a more accurate account of homelessness from place to place, without overlapping or missing populations. This is being done through the Reaching Home program, via Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.

"This year’s process was a collaborative effort, uniting community organizations and healthcare partners to engage existing staff as volunteers, ensuring a thorough and coordinated approach to data collection," the report states.

The list of services most accessed by those surveyed were the ER (185 people), emergency shelter (380), harm reduction (210), meal programs (205), outreach (180), overdose prevention site (130), ambulance (130), food bank (165), hospital non-emergency (110), mental health services (85), probation/parole (62), and employment services (50).

Not everyone counted in the enumeration completed a survey, and many of the questions invited multiple responses for overlapping issues.

The next Point In Time count is scheduled to take place in 2027, and will be coordinated both provincially and federally.