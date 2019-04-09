Tuesday’s forecast is calling for clouds becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with a high of 12 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday

With a high of 12 C

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Songhees Nation and Camosun College celebrate partnership at award ceremony

Wednesday will see showers ending late in the morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Former Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen remembered for humour, professionalism, intelligence

Thursday’s forecast is calling for showers and a high of 9 C with cloudy periods overnight and a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 4 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 15 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 6 C.


