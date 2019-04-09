Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for clouds becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with a high of 12 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 7 C.

Wednesday will see showers ending late in the morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 7 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for showers and a high of 9 C with cloudy periods overnight and a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 4 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 15 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 6 C.