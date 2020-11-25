B.C. is conducting an emergency alert test on Nov. 25 at 1:55 p.m. (Black Press Media File photo)

Expect B.C.-wide emergency alert system test Wednesday afternoon

The message will be broadcast at 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The province will be conducting its biannual emergency alert system test for wireless devices on Wednesday.

The test is part of the national Alert Ready system, designed to immediately notify everyone in the country in the event of an emergency.

Wednesday’s test will broadcast an alert on radio and television stations and send a push notification to all compatible cell phones at 1:55 p.m.

READ ALSO: Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The test message will read:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST.

If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.

This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

Not all cell phones will receive the alert. Phones must be connected to a mobile network, be alert compatible, be within alert area and have up-to-date cellular software. People can find out if their cell phones are compatible by visiting alertready.ca.

Following the test, British Columbians can take an online survey to help determine the reach of the alert in English or French.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

 

Emergency alert systemGreater Victoria

