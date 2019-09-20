Expect delays as Highway 1 widening in Langford begins this month

Year-long project to widen, add meridians between West Shore Parkway and Leigh Road

Upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway beginning at Leigh Road are underway.

A construction notice from Windley Contracting Ltd. advises the start of construction to widen Highway 1 between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway. Motorists are to expect delays during construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – with night work as needed – between now and September 2020.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

The contracting company says it has developed a traffic management plan to minimize traffic impacts, especially to emergency services, transit, local property owners and commuters.

Emergency services will be given access at all times.

During long weekends, there will be no work impacting traffic.

An August news release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says safety and reducing travel times for those driving along the stretch of highway are the main goals of the upgrades.

The highway will be widened from three lanes to four for a two-kilometre stretch beginning at Leigh Road.

The additional lane will continue through the West Shore Parkway intersection and the northbound merge lane will be moved to the Goldstream Park side of the signal.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 south of Malahat Drive to see lane expansion

Concrete median barriers will be added on 1.2 kilometres of the highway to separate lanes of traffic.

Reflective delineators were installed on the centre line of the Trans-Canada Highway between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway in March. The delineators were short-term options to improve safety in the area following two fatal crashes in under one month on that stretch of highway.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter