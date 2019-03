Wastewater treatment project expected to cause delays during morning and afternoon commutes

Drivers can expect delays on Esquimalt Road between Dominion and Dunsmuir roads for the next 24 to 48 as work on the wastewater treatment project continues. (Black Press Media file photo)

Motorists using Esquimalt Road between Dominion and Dunsmuir roads can expect delays for the next 24 to 48 hours according to the Capital Regional District.

RELATED: EDITORIAL: West Shore ferry service would allow commuters to leave gridlock in their wake

Construction on the wastewater treatment project is expected to cause delays especially during the morning and afternoon commute as a pipe installation crosses Esquimalt Road.

RELATED: City of Victoria hires traffic consultant to tweak downtown intersections

The CRD is asking for patience as the work is being completed.