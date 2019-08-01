Expect delays on stretch of Old Island Highway

Tree maintenance and a condominium project causing delays between Helmcken Road and Stormont Road

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

If you’re driving along the Old Island Highway, you should allow time for possible delays between Helmcken Road and Stormont Road.

According to information on the Town of View Royal’s website, BC Hydro’s contractor is doing tree maintenance along that stretch. There’s also frontage work underway on a condominium project at the site of the former View Royal fire hall, View Royal Mayor David Screech confirmed.

RELATED: Road work closes Island Highway potentially until mid-June

Traffic control will be present directing traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lane closures and alternating traffic in effect at various times during those hours. There will be no authorized road closures on Friday, Aug. 2 in keeping with View Royal’s policy for all Fridays before long weekends.

Screech said the work is limited to those hours to minimize the impact during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

“We certainly apologize for any inconvenience but the work is necessary and has to be done,” Screech said.

The frontage work is expected to be completed by the middle of August.

Emergency vehicles will be treated with the utmost priority and will have access as required. Traffic control personnel will be stationed in the work zone to assist pedestrians and cyclists. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and exercise caution when travelling through the work zone.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Expect delays on stretch of Old Island Highway

