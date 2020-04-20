A truck outside the Canada Post distribution centre on Glanford Avenue in Saanich. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Expect some delays, but Canada Post deliveries mostly caught up

Victoria postal union rep says staff working extra

A Canada Post employee representative said workers are now catching up on delayed packages and mail that date back to the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown.

A media spokesperson for Canada Post said that delivery guarantees were suspended in late March as delivering safely without overburdening staff in the extraordinary circumstances can take a little more time.

“The workers [are] doing an incredible job processing and delivering in difficult circumstances with safety measures in place while processing, delivering and serving at a post office,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

READ MORE: Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19 but changes made to package deilvery

Norma Kimball, secretary-treasurer for postal workers union Local 850, said that the delays were directly related to staff shortages but with workers delivering on weekends, including Easter long weekend, they are mostly caught up now.

“It was a domino effect, in some cases packages were held at the border until they were cleared, and we also had workers forced to stay home and self-isolate at different sections of the chain of delivery,” Kimball said. “Delays are to be expected as we are missing staff from all areas of delivery due to the pandemic.”

That includes staff who are without child care and some who are needed to provide elder care.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Just Posted

Greater Victoria businesses rally for Rapid Relief Fund

Rapid Relief Fund nears the $5-million mark

Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

B.C. Housing still developing operating plan, expects to welcome homeless soon

COVID-19 should not ‘thwart’ review of governance, says Amalgamation Yes

Amalgamation Yes group calls Saanich mayor’s report ‘sudden and unexpected’

Expect some delays, but Canada Post deliveries mostly caught up

Victoria postal union rep says staff working extra

Restaurant team puts community first with initiative to seed 500 backyard food gardens

The Big Wheel Community Foundation has sponsored a new initiative called My FED Farm

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

Investigation is ongoing

Man arrested after allegedly spitting on Nanaimo dollar store employee over business hours

Passerby backs up RCMP member dealing with combative suspect Sunday

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Most Read