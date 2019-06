Quadra Street at Glanford Avenue reduced to one lane starting June 3

Saanich commuters can expect delays due to the installation of a drain near Quadra Street and Glanford Avenue.

The intersection will be reduced to a single lane, though traffic will still flow in both directions.

Drivers will have traffic signs and traffic control personnel on sight to direct the flow, but people should anticipate being stopped for a short duration.

Traffic will be altered in this manner from June 3-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

