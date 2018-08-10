Expect #yyjtraffic delays as Cadboro Bay Road gets bike lanes

Expect some traffic congestion in the name of cyclist safety for the rest of the month on Cadboro BayRoad from Foul Bay Road to Bowker Avenue.

“This is first major bike lane project in Oak Bay. It will enhance the safety for cyclists, especially student coming and going from Oak Bay High School,” said Mayor Nils Jensen. “West bound cyclists will also see enhanced safety at the intersection of Cadboro Bay and Foul Bay which will have a priority bike box.”

RELATED: Province provides nearly $1 million for bike lanes in Oak Bay and Victoria

RELATED: Final design set for Cadboro Bay bike lane project

Council approved a total $229,963 for the project which includes partial repaving Cadboro Bay Road. Bike BC provided a grant of $78,160.

“The bike lanes are going to be green treatment in the high hazard areas along with white in the lower hazard areas,” said David Brozuk, Superintendent of Public Works, working on site Thursday, Aug. 9. “Before we could actually start with the bike lane prep we’ve gone through and identified all the asphalt areas that needed to be repaired. We’re teaming up the bike lane repairs and the bike lane project with some of our regular maintenance that we do on a yearly basis. Initially the project would be on a smaller scope, but because of getting a better bang for our dollar and having our roadworks completed at the same times as the bike lanes we’ve expanded it to include more surface area in the Foul Bay area as well as from Bee Street on Cadboro Bay to Foul Bay.”

The paving process in total takes five days with pavement marking started Friday, Aug. 10 on the southern side of the street. Asphalt and marking work is expected on the north side from Bee to Christy Way at the end of the month.

Work started August 2 and is scheduled to completed by the end of August.

“As of today the project is on time and on budget,” Jensen said.