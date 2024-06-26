Expectant father Eby tops 1 B.C. leadership poll, loses ground in another

B.C. United slips to fourth among decided voters in recent Research Co. survey

As Premier David Eby steps out of the public spotlight to await the birth of his third child, two different polls are offering fresh assessments of his popularity.

But even as the B.C. NDP remains in the pole position for the upcoming provincial election, one of those polls is showing B.C. United — B.C.'s official opposition — falling to fourth.

Eby enjoys the highest approval rating among the province's four major party leaders with 53 per cent, down one per cent, according to a poll Research Co. released Tuesday. Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad sits in second with 40 per cent (up three per cent) while B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau has an approval rating of 39 per cent, up four per cent. B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon sits in fourth with 32 per cent, up one per cent.

Eby also topped his rivals when Research Co. asked participants to name the best potential premier. Twenty-eight per cent picked Eby, followed by Rustad (14 per cent), Falcon (13 per cent), and Furstenau (11 per cent). Eby was also the preferred choice when it comes to handling 12 issue ranging from health care to housing to public safety crime.

But an Angus Reid Institute released Wednesday (June 26) finds Eby's approval rating slipping by five points to 43 per cent. Both organizations conducted their polls in mid-June, but they differ in sample sizes and focus. Whereas Research Co. looked at all four major party leaders in B.C., Angus Reid Institute just looked at Eby's approval rating alone. According to Angus Reid Institute, Eby is the sixth most popular premier in Canada.

These findings appear as Eby takes time off for the pending arrival of his third child — a "fixed-date baby" as he called it during a recent rally with B.C. NDP candidates. He also found some humour in his soon-to-be-different circumstances when he spoke in Chilliwack.

"Short break for me as premier, but interesting thing I got a note encouraging me to take more time," he said. "It said, 'you know, the first four years are very formative, you don't want any distractions.' It was just signed John and Kevin."

The Research Co. poll found Eby's personal approval is higher than his party's; the B.C. NDP had 40 per cent support among decided voters, down two per cent since May. The Conservatives remain in second place with 33 per cent, up one per cent. B.C. Greens are up by three per cent to 15 per cent, while B.C. United slipped by one to 11 per cent. This poll appears after two sitting B.C. United MLA (Lorne Doerkson, Elenore Sturko) had defected to the Conservatives in late May, early June.

It is also important to point out that Research Co.'s poll appeared on the same day as B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen announced he would not be seeking re-election in Saanich North and the Island. The departure of Olsen leaves the race for the only Greater Victoria seat not held by the B.C. NDP wide open.

Furstenau is also running in one of those ridings (Victoria-Beacon Hill), raising the prospect that the B.C. Greens might not have any MLAs after this fall's election.