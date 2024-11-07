Expectation of more provincial support uniting communities across B.C.

Mayors express shared concerns about health care and public safety and an expectation of more attention

Almost 400 kilometres and a ferry sailing separate the small B.C. Interior community of Merritt and fast-growing Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

But their respective mayors express comparable expectations for the incoming provincial governments, while also expressing local concerns.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said the first expectation concerns healthcare in pointing to the emergency room closures that "continually plague" his community's hospital.

"19 times last year, so far 15 times this year," Goetz said, adding that more closures could happen before the end of the year given the availability of staff.

Health care is also a key concern for Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, who pointed to the need of a new patient tower as well as a cardiac catheterization lab at the city's hospital, which also serves as a hub for the north and central Island. Both the B.C. NDP and the Conservative Party of B.C. promised a new patient tower, with Conservatives also promising a cardiac catheterization lab. Neither attached specific costs and timelines.

Both Goetz and Krog also pointed to the issue of public safety. Krog said Nanaimo said expects a more "aggressive approach" to dealing with the related issues of street disorder and petty crime and mental health.

Nanaimo residents helped launched Save Our Streets Coalition, a province-wide organization that brings together organizations and businesses concerned about public safety. Krog said in March 2023 that his community was facing a public safety crisis resulting from the failed policies of senior government that is beyond the city’s capacity to control or repair.

"When government is no longer able to protect people and their property, we are in a dangerous place," he said at the time.

Comments from Krog — elected four times to the legislature as a New Democrat — coupled with pressure from municipal leaders like Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, who also has a long history with the NDP, eventually contributed to B.C. reversing aspects of decriminalization in the spring of 2024.

The provincial government has since announced plans for the involuntary care of individuals dealing with mental health issues.

Goetz echoed Krog's concerns about health care and public safety, but expanded his priority list ot include the state of the forestry industry. He wants permitting accelerated for forestry and mining as part of an economic growth agenda. Krog, meanwhile, appealed to the provincial government to help with infrastructure to address Nanaimo's growth.

Each sees the closeness of the election outcome in their favour.

"If you look at the map of how blue B.C. is other than the coastal area, it goes to show you that the people that are actually making the money in the province want something done to help them," Goetz said. "It's time to wake up and do your job and make this province better and that is where we can hope that the Conservatives will keep their feet to the fire."

Ultimately, Goetz said he hopes to see a "different" government.

"A little bit more cooperative, one that is a little bit more open to suggestion and looking for change for the better as we we move ahead because the status quo hasn't worked."

Krog added that "there is no question" that municipal governments across the province "felt ignored" before the election. He echoed Goetz's hope for a more cooperative government.

Like Goetz, Krog also pointed to the changed political geography on Vancouver Island with Conservatives increasingly competitive.

"I suspect we will have more interest (from Victoria) than in the past," Krog said. "To put it crassly, municipalities can be bought and we look forward to being bought."