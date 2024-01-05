Expected big dump of snow triggers travel advisories for B.C. highways

Squamish to Whistler and Grand Forks to Creston expected to be treacherous today and overnight

British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas.

The ministry’s DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a low pressure system from the Pacific Ocean approaches after an unusually warm December.

The weather agency says the area around Whistler and the Howe Sound can expect accumulation at elevations above 400 metres, with the ski resort community getting as much as 15 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued in the West Kootenay region around Trail and the North Columbia region around Blue River.

The same weather system is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Vancouver Island, with Environment Canada warning of up to 50 millimetres between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

Safety protocols are also in place for the Coquihalla as approximately 20 centimetres of snow is also expected to fall on Highway 5 overnight.

