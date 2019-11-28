The annual Quebec field trip at Bayside Middle School has been cancelled. Staff hope to come up with an alternative that is more inclusive for students of all financial backgrounds. (Google Maps)

‘Expensive’ Quebec field trip cancelled in favour of inclusivity, says SD63 superintendent

Bayside Middle School principal hosting meeting with students to discuss alternatives to annual trip

Some Grade 7 French Immersion students at Bayside Middle School are unhappy with the news that their annual Quebec trip has been cancelled, but the school says the decision was made in the name of equality.

Principal Wendy MacDonald confirmed the annual supplementary field trip is cancelled, adding the school hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss alternatives with students.

Those alternatives, according to Saanich School District superintendent Dave Eberwein, will be accessible to more students than the Quebec trip.

READ ALSO: Bayside Middle School smashes $10k goal for Cops for Cancer

The trip to Quebec is “an expensive field trip that excludes many students because of the cost,” he says, adding the school is brainstorming what it could do instead that “provides a rich cultural experience with the concept of inclusivity and making sure everyone feels valued and included.”

Eberwein says he understands the frustration for those expecting to go on the trip but says families will get all the deposit money back and have been given plenty of notice.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party
Next story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Just Posted

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

Police seize large quantities of cocaine, cash and conducted energy weapon in West Shore bust

Tip leads West Shore RCMP to two alleged drug dealers

‘Expensive’ Quebec field trip cancelled in favour of inclusivity, says SD63 superintendent

Bayside Middle School principal hosting meeting with students to discuss alternatives to annual trip

Slow-moving commute due to earlier delays on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Congestion is building near the Langford/View Royal border

Holiday spirit lights up Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay

Light Up happens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Ladymith elders still giddy for town’s annual for Festival of Lights

Vancouver Island’s most-celebrated Light Up event happens tonight in downtown Ladysmith

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read