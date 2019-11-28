‘Expensive’ Quebec field trip cancelled in favour of inclusivity, says SD63 superintendent

The annual Quebec field trip at Bayside Middle School has been cancelled. Staff hope to come up with an alternative that is more inclusive for students of all financial backgrounds. (Google Maps)

Some Grade 7 French Immersion students at Bayside Middle School are unhappy with the news that their annual Quebec trip has been cancelled, but the school says the decision was made in the name of equality.

Principal Wendy MacDonald confirmed the annual supplementary field trip is cancelled, adding the school hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss alternatives with students.

Those alternatives, according to Saanich School District superintendent Dave Eberwein, will be accessible to more students than the Quebec trip.

The trip to Quebec is “an expensive field trip that excludes many students because of the cost,” he says, adding the school is brainstorming what it could do instead that “provides a rich cultural experience with the concept of inclusivity and making sure everyone feels valued and included.”

Eberwein says he understands the frustration for those expecting to go on the trip but says families will get all the deposit money back and have been given plenty of notice.

