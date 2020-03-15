Experienced RCMP officer to become Central Saanich’s new Chief Constable

Chief Superintendent Ian Lawson will be sworn in at the end of April

Chief Superintendent Ian Lawson, here seen in 2016, will be Central Saanich’s new Chief Constable at the end of April. (RCMP/Twitter)

An officer familiar with Greater Victoria and with extensive experience fighting major federal crimes will be the new head of RCMP Chief Superintendent Ian Lawson will be sworn in as Central Saanich’s new Chief Constable at the end of April. Lawson’s hiring announced Friday follows the retirement of Chief Constable Les Sylven.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor, who heads the municipality’s police board, calls Lawson an “highly experienced and accomplished leader” known for building strong relationships.

“The Police Board looks forward to welcoming Chief Superintendent Lawson and working with him in this role leading and serving our community,” he said.

In his current role as chief superintendent, deputy criminal operations officer, federal operations, Lawson is responsible for the operational oversight of all federal serious and organized crime units and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams in Alberta. In this role, Lawson has dealt with financial crime, securities and money laundering offences.

Before assuming his current role in 2018, Lawson has also served as officer in charge of RCMP traffic services in that province.

Lawson has had a long history of police service in British Columbia after joining the RCMP in 1988. While serving on Vancouver Island, he served in fighting financial crimes, major crimes and as detachment commander. In 2006, he became Team Commander and rose to the rank of Inspector in 2009, assigned assigned to commercial crime duties with the Integrated Market Enforcement Team in Vancouver. He later returned to Victoria where his assignments included service as the officer in charge of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

“I am very excited and honoured to join the Central Saanich Police Service as their new Chief Constable,” said Lawson. “The CSPS has a great reputation for its people and progressive approach to policing that I will strive to continue in my new role.”

