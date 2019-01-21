Experts discuss sustainability and tourism in Victoria

Hundreds of sustainability and tourism experts attend the IMPACT Sustainability and Travel Tourism Conference at the Victoria Conference Centre (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Sustainability meets tourism at a three-day conference in Victoria this week.

The second IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism Conference is bringing experts and panelists from across Canada together to look at preserving Indigenous culture, launching cruises that protect the coast, promoting local food for restaurants, and promoting sustainable biodiversity.

Nearly 50 speakers will lead discussions and panels, including B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare, David Goldstein, CEO of Destination Canada, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Brenda Holder, Chair of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada. There will also be representatives from ITAC, the University of Guelph, Ryerson University and the University of Calgary, West Jet, the Rick Hansen Foundation, the Food Eco District and more.

“Sustainability is an important consideration in the tourism industry – not only locally but around the world. Destinations are increasingly aware that sustainability principles need to be included in the visitor experience,” said Paul Nursey, president and CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. ” We have increased our delegate total from last year and brought in tourism industry thought leaders from across North America to be our keynote speakers. I couldn’t be more proud that our community is driving this conversation.”

One of Victoria’s largest industries is tourism. In 2018 over 600,000 passengers visited the city from international cruise lines, while a total of 4 million people visited Victoria, bringing in over $2 billion.

The conference runs Jan. 21 to 23 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

