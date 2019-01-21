Hundreds of sustainability and tourism experts attend the IMPACT Sustainability and Travel Tourism Conference at the Victoria Conference Centre (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Experts discuss sustainability and tourism in Victoria

IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism Conference runs Jan. 21-23

Sustainability meets tourism at a three-day conference in Victoria this week.

The second IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism Conference is bringing experts and panelists from across Canada together to look at preserving Indigenous culture, launching cruises that protect the coast, promoting local food for restaurants, and promoting sustainable biodiversity.

ALSO READ: Top tourism executives in B.C. earn almost $1 million

ALSO READ: Tourism Victoria refreshes its look with new brand

Nearly 50 speakers will lead discussions and panels, including B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare, David Goldstein, CEO of Destination Canada, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Brenda Holder, Chair of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada. There will also be representatives from ITAC, the University of Guelph, Ryerson University and the University of Calgary, West Jet, the Rick Hansen Foundation, the Food Eco District and more.

READ MORE: Victoria sees record tourism season

“Sustainability is an important consideration in the tourism industry – not only locally but around the world. Destinations are increasingly aware that sustainability principles need to be included in the visitor experience,” said Paul Nursey, president and CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. ” We have increased our delegate total from last year and brought in tourism industry thought leaders from across North America to be our keynote speakers. I couldn’t be more proud that our community is driving this conversation.”

One of Victoria’s largest industries is tourism. In 2018 over 600,000 passengers visited the city from international cruise lines, while a total of 4 million people visited Victoria, bringing in over $2 billion.

The conference runs Jan. 21 to 23 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

Just Posted

Driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted partial parole

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend an alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after fatal crash in Langford

Crews responding to house fire on Songhees First Nation

The blaze began at a home in a residential neighbourhood; one person has been treated for smoke inhalation

City of Victoria earmarks $90,000 for mayoral assistant

The new Head of Strategy and Operations would help with municipal duties

Experts discuss sustainability and tourism in Victoria

IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism Conference runs Jan. 21-23

GALLERY: Shots of the lunar eclipse from Victoria and beyond

Amateur and professional photographers capture the stunning celestial event

WATCH: Celebration of Life hosted for 29 Victoria trees set to be removed

Community Trees Matter Network hosting “goodbye and thank you” for trees on Fort Street

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Woman offers luxury Alberta home for just $25 and a flair for the written word

Alla Wagner ran into health problems, which forced her to list the 5,000-square-foot estate at market value

Most Read