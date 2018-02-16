Experts to capture and collar 20 female deer in Oak Bay starting this month

The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society announced this afternoon it will begin the next phase of an urban deer management plan to capture and collar 20 does in Oak Bay in late February and into early March.

The collars will allow the does to be tracked to gather information on the ecology of urban deer and to develop an understanding of their movement patterns, density and population size.

According to a UWSS press release, the overall goal of the management plan is to gradually reduce the number of urban deer using a science-based, non-lethal approach.

The does would be sedated and assessed through a brief physical exam. After being fitted for GPS collars and ear tagged for future identification, the does are to be closely monitored until the effects of the sedative wear off five to 10 minutes later.

The field work is performed by an experienced veterinarian and an expert wildlife research team and takes place at various locations around Oak Bay beginning at dawn on field dates.