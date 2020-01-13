Traffic has not been heavily impacted by the snow so far. (Nina Grossman/ News Staff)

Experts warning drivers to slow down with more snow in the forecast

Up to 5 cm more of snow is expected in the area for Monday

Traffic hasn’t been largely affected by the snow and ice so far, but officials are still warning drivers to be careful as more snow falls.

Some areas of the Capital Region saw up to 15 centimetres of snow Sunday night; Environment Canada is predicting another 5 cm for Monday and more into Tuesday as well.

READ MORE: Snowstorm 2020 – Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Victoria Police Department spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said he was unaware of any extra collisions from last night or this morning, but that people should still be cautious.

“[It’s] best for people to take extra time on our roads and drive relative to the conditions,” Rutherford said.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

ICBC advises drivers to slow down in poor conditions and to allow at least twice the normal braking distance on slippery roads. ICBC also advises using low-beam lights in snowy conditions, making sure windshield wiper fluid is topped up, checking that tire pressure is correct (it can drop in cold conditions) and using extreme caution when approaching snow plow and salt trucks.

Anyone travelling over the Malahat must have snow or mud-and-snow tires, or face a fine.

For updated highway conditions, visit drivebc.ca .

