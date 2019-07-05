Explosion at CFB Esquimalt sends two to hospital

A detonator accident resulted in minor injuries to two civilians

Two civilians were sent to hospital after an explosion occurred off of CFB Esquimalt (Kevin Menz/ News Staff)

An explosion off of the CFB Esquimalt has sent two people to hospital.

At 11:46 a.m. Friday there was an accident involving an explosives detonator. It took part on a civilian vessel where staff were working on a construction project in the Esquimalt Harbour.

“Two sub-contractors sustained minor injuries and are being treated in hospital,” said Katelyn Moores, deputy public affairs officer. “The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.”

Emergency services were called to the scene to transport the two injured to hospital.

