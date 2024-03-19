Explosion concerns block access to B.C. mine in wake of early morning crash

Single-vehilce incident shuts down most traffic to Gibraltar Mine near McLeese Lake

Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake is restricting access to and out of the mine after a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, March 19.

Beaver Lake Road was closed at Highway 97 near McLeese Lake as emergency crews responded to the incident until noon.

Sean Magee, vice-president corporate affairs for Taseko Mines Ltd., the mine’s owner, confirmed a motor vehicle incident occurred in the early morning hours near the mine site, involving a third-party truck contracted to Orica Canada Inc., a mining services company.

He said the incident involved a single vehicle that appeared to have resulted in a fire.

“The truck in question was not destined for Gibraltar, but to another industrial site in the Cariboo Region,” Magee said, noting the incident is still active and currently under investigation by the RCMP who are on site.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of mine personnel, contractors and community members, an exclusion zone is being enforced that is restricting access to and from the mine site at this time.”

Mine operations have not been affected, he added.

Acting Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Smith confirmed Tuesday afternoon police were called about the incident at around 4 a.m.

Describing it as a “serious collision,” Smith said there is an explosion risk at the scene and police will remain there until the risk is mitigated.

The exclusion zone will remain in place until it can be firmly established that no further risks to personal safety exist, Magee said.

No additional information on the incident is available at this time.

DriveBC first reported the closure between Beaver Lake Road and Lagerquist Road about 30 km north of Wildwood at 7 a.m., noting Beaver Lake Road is closed.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from Taseko Mines Ltd.

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.