Explosive device found in Vernon could have caused ‘serious injury’: RCMP

The device was found in a parked vehicle on 43rd Avenue while police were making an arrest

A suspicious device found in Vernon Tuesday had the potential for an explosive situation.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot at 2707 43rd Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12. The parking lot is home to a number of businesses, including the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, BDM Motorsports, the old Soul Studio and Dollar Tree.

The man, who is known to police, was found to be in violation of several conditions and was arrested without incident.

While arresting the man, an officer noticed what police believe to be an explosive device inside the vehicle. Officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the public’s safety while the RCMP’s Explosives Device Unit was consulted and deemed the item safe shortly before 9 p.m.

“An examination of the device confirmed the presence of explosive material and that it likely had the potential to cause serious injury if activated,” said Const. Chris Terleski, local RCMP media relations officer. “Thankfully that wasn’t the case and we want to express our appreciation to the public for their assistance and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation.”

The 28-year old Vernon man who was arrested was remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance later in December.

The parking lot where the device was found was cordoned off by police tape for several hours Tuesday, though businesses connected to the lot including Dollar Tree and Habitat for Humanity ReStore remained open during the police presence.

