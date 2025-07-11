 Skip to content
Explosive device reported at Powell River waste facility was a prop: RCMP

Police say investigators believe the prop was not deliberately placed there
The B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Powell River RCMP say a report of an explosive device turned out to be a prop.

Mounties received a report of a suspected explosive device at the Resource Recovery Centre on Marine Avenue in Powell River on Thursday (July 10), according to a news release Friday. Police and fire crews went to the scene and evacuated the facility out of an abundance of caution.

Police said the area remained closed until the RCMP's explosive disposal unit arrived Friday morning and determined it was "simply a prop made to look like an explosive device."

Powell River RCMP added that investigators believe the prop was discarded in household garbage where it was then discovered while staff processed the materials. It's also not believed to be a deliberate act.

The centre has since reopened to normal operations. 

