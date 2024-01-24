Explosives ‘resembling hand grenades’ found in car that fled B.C. police

RCMP confirm several items that resembled hand grenades contained explosives

A traffic stop in Spallumcheen turned up several improvised explosive devices Monday night.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says an officer conducted the traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle on Reservoir Road around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 22.

The vehicle had failed to stop for police in Vernon earlier in the evening and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the vehicle, the officer found several items that resembled hand grenades. The RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was consulted, and a public area was cordoned off to ensure as a safety measure. The vehicle was left in place until the EDU could attend.

EDU officers attended the scene around noon on Tuesday. The items were rendered safe, but an analysis of their contents confirmed the presence of explosives.

The driver of the vehicle was released from custody, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

