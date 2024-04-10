 Skip to content
Explosives unit to examine possible grenade at Vernon RCMP station

Yellow crime tape circled around downtown detachment after senior brought item in
Jennifer Smith

A potential hand grenade brought into Vernon’s police detachment forced officers to cordon off the area.

“We had an elderly gentleman who brought a couple items to the front counter and wanted to know if they were safe,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Mike Caruth. “One of them was a hand grenade.”

The suspected grenade was placed in a RCMP cruiser and yellow police tape has circled the detachment while experts have been called in to examine the device.

“In an abundance of caution, we locked it in a police car for now and our explosive demolition is coming to take a look at it.”

Sgt. Mike Caruth is reminding residents, “Please do not bring firearms or explosives to the front desk. Let us come to you.”

