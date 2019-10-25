An Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island climate change protest saw a large crowd occupy the Johnson Street bridge. A ‘grim reaper’ figure appears at all of their protests. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Extinction Rebellion vows to keep pressuring government following Liberal re-election

‘If somebody’s got a better idea, then speak up,’ says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson

Days after being re-elected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he intends to push forward with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project that has sparked massive debates throughout the country.

Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) is vowing to continue to pressure governing forces to take action in the face of the climate crisis.

Despite the massive amount of attention brought to issue thanks to Greta Thunberg and the Friday for Future school strikes, Mark Nykanen, XR spokesperson, says the sense of emergency never really came across during the campaigns.

“The election results change absolutely nothing from our point of view, there is still a climate emergency,” Nykanen says. “Our newly elected officials are like 911 operators taking an endless break while an emergency unfolds.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in downtown Victoria for Extinction Rebellion climate protest

The Liberal government expects to receive $500 million a year from the project, which they’ve promised to spend on cleaner sources of energy and projects that pull carbon out of the atmosphere. For XR, that’s not enough.

“Trudeau is a carbon bomber with a smiley face,” Nykanen says. “We have no reason to trust him on the climate emergency and we have ample reason to distrust him.”

Back in June, a day after declaring a climate emergency, the federal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline. The decision was faced with harsh criticism, especially from B.C.’s government.

“This is an absolute scar on our future and [Trudeau] is the one making the incision,” Nykanen says.

READ ALSO: Extinction Rebellion setting up ‘gallows’ protest in Victoria

While XR did not endorse any party, they want to see stronger plans put in place to mitigate the earth’s rising temperatures.

Nykanen says he feels for those who rely on fossil fuel industries but says it’s imperative people stop mining the tar sands “as a matter of survival.”

Recently London police tried to ban XR protests, which has been called an abuse of power and has been taken to court in the U.K. Nykanen says he’s more concerned about the consequences of not facing the crisis than of police reaction.

Protesters have drawn criticism in regards to some of their civil disobedience tactics such as blocking off traffic in the downtown core and shutting down the Johnson Street bridge during rush hour.

“None of us love having to stand in front of people, take abuse and slow down traffic … this is not fun, but if somebody’s got a better idea then speak up.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school
Next story
UPDATED: Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Just Posted

Sooke woman looking for kind stranger who offered hugs after dog was put to sleep

Rose O’Neill posted online looking for woman who took ‘the time to comfort a stranger’

Extinction Rebellion vows to keep pressuring government following Liberal re-election

‘If somebody’s got a better idea, then speak up,’ says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson

2020 Canadian Francophone Games hosts information night at Esquimalt school

1,200 French-speaking youth to take over Victoria for Franco-Canadian competitions

Protesters to march across Millstream overpass during morning commute in Langford

Protesters will march from Millstream Village Shopping Centre to West Shore RCMP detachment

Pumpkin people, pressed apples and more to grace Family Harvest Festival in Saanich

Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is hosting the event on Oct. 26

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Astrocolor making special debut at Hermann’s Upstairs on Thursday

Victoria band performing showcase for jazzfest execs, public invited along for the ride

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Most Read