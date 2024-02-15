Extortion in B.C. one focus of new national policing team

Alberta, Ontario police agencies also investigating threats against South Asian businesses

Police in B.C., Alberta and Ontario are now part of a cross-border team to investigate a number of extortion threats and violence that have targeted South Asian individuals and businesses in recent months.

RCMP announced Thursday (Feb. 15) that a national coordination and support team has been created, working with police departments in the three provinces, and outside of Canada, to address the incidents.

RCMP Supt. Adam MacIntosh said the national team has allowed the various police departments to discuss their investigations and share intelligence and information.

“The team is looking at all similarities and motivations as well as reports that these incidents are associated to organized crime groups,” MacIntosh said.

The team says that police in Canada have reported that individuals or businesses from the South Asian community are generally contacted through letters, phone calls or social media, demanding money under a threat of violence.

In B.C., a photo of letter began circulating online that said two Abbotsford houses shot at in November were targeted because they did not pay “protection money.” At the time, Abbotsford Police Const. Art Steele said he couldn’t elaborate on the matter as it was under investigation.

Police in Abbotsford, Surrey and Vancouver first warned of the extortion letters on Nov. 23, saying they might have been sent en masse to businesses, requesting money in exchange for protection from violence. In December, the local police agencies said the incidents and letters could be from gang members in India.

READ MORE: ‘We have links all over,’ say extortion letters in Abbotsford and Surrey

READ MORE: Business extortion letters linked to recent White Rock shooting

READ MORE: RCMP say business extortion attempts being reported across Lower Mainland

In Alberta, the Edmonton Police Service has a dedicated team working on Project Gaslight, which has a reported 34 events in the city.

The national coordination team won’t be taking over the various investigations, but will instead be helping to provide tools and support to advance the local investigations.

READ MORE: Extortion threats plague south Asian communities in B.C. and across Canada

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the announcement of the team is a “welcome step forward in combating organized crime and extortion attempts in our communities.” Tackling organized crime, he said, is a shared responsibility across all levels of government.

More to come.

– With files from Vikki Hopes